Govt says won’t take ‘unilateral’ decision on new digital media authority

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday the government had no intention to pass legislation “unilaterally” to set up a new digital media authority.

The government held consultations over a new draft law aimed at regulating social media platforms, including by setting up a new digital rights protection body.

The purpose of the Digital Rights Protection Authority is to advise the government on matters related to digital rights, as per the draft legislation.

The proposed Digital Rights Authority will also explore avenues for investigating violations of social media laws.

Sources claimed that the Cabinet Legal Reforms Committee invited media houses and other stakeholders to join the consultation session and proposed their suggestions regarding the amendment bill and the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority.

The social media platform X has been blocked in Pakistan for over three months.

Earlier this month, the government launched a new National Cybercrimes Investigation Agency to probe electronic crimes.

“The government has no intention of unilateral legislation regarding the establishment of Digital Media Authority,” state-run Radio Pakistan said in report quoting Tarar after he met a delegation from the National Press Club Islamabad today (Monday).

“He said all journalist organizations and press clubs will be taken into confidence on the matter.”