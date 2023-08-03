Govt seeks electricity surcharge to recover Rs24.5b from KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday sought imposition of an electricity surcharge on the K-Electric consumers to recover Rs24.5 billion, ARY News reported.

The federal government has filed a plea with the NEPRA seeking the imposition of a surcharge of Rs1.52paisas/unit. The KE consumers will have to pay the additional surcharge for a year.

The NEPRA is scheduled to hear the plea of the government on August 15. The surge will be applicable after approval from the power regulator. It may be noted that the federal cabinet and the ECC have already okayed the imposition of the surcharge.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) enhanced Gwadar Coal Power Plant tariff by 182 percent.

The power tariff of 300 MW Gwadar plant has been enhanced massively from 7.9 rupees per unit to 22.34 rupees.

The estimated cost of the power plant has reached 103 billion rupees with an increase of 145 pct.