Govt seeks power hike for K-Electric consumers under UQA

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan (GoP) has submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to raise 51 paisas for K-Electric consumers under uniform quarterly adjustments (UQA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the plea for a tariff hike for K-Electric consumers on November 8.

This hike is requested by the government of Pakistan in order to maintain a uniform tariff policy across the country. The recovery period is yet to be determined by NEPRA and notified by the government.

On October 25, the National Elec­tric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a reduction in power tariff by Rs4.70 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September 2022.

According to the notification, the fuel cost adjustment for K-Electric consumers was lowered by Rs4.70 per unit.

With the decision of lowering the tariff, KE consumers will get relief of nearly Rs8 billion, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said and further added that the reduction in FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers.

