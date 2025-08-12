Govt, environment agency submit reply in SHC in Karachi tree cutting case

KARACHI: The Sindh government and the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have submitted reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday in a petition about cutting trees along Sharea Faisal in Karachi.

A high court bench had restrained the authorities concerned from cutting trees along Sharea Faisal and directed the director general of the Sepa and others to submit a comprehensive report.

The petition filed by a citizen, accused the authorities concerned of violating environmental laws and judicial directives.

Chief Secretary of Sindh, Secretary Local Government and Secretary Forest department were made respondents in the petition.

It was said in the reply that the new trees are being planted in place of the lost trees. “We know the threats related to reduction of trees and taking steps to redress it”.

The high court bench allowed the petitioner to submit rejoinder by August 28.

The counsel for the petitioner earlier submitted before the court that a large-scale deforestation is currently underway along Sharea Faisal, where the respondents, either directly or through their contractors, have commenced extensive cutting of fully-grown trees in violation of environmental laws and judicial pronouncements.

Based on personal observation, the petitioner alleged that hundreds of mature trees — some decades old — lining both sides of Sharea Faisal are being felled “without any disclosure of lawful authorisation, requisite environmental clearances, or compliance with the applicable regulatory framework”.

The counsel, also referred to an early direction passed by the SHC in a case, which stated that no tree shall be removed without the expressed permission of the competent authority and the sessions judge concerned throughout Sindh. The order also directed that priority be accorded to the relocation rather than destruction of trees.

Cutting of trees amid extreme weather events has been seen as a step that will further aggravate the climate woes of the city including prolonged heatwaves and extreme temperatures.