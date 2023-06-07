Govt settles to continue PM’s relief package at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package at utility stores to provide relief to the general public which is set to expire on June 30, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the government has made the decision to continue the Prime Minister’s Relief Package to combat inflation.

Sources have stated that a budget of Rs 30 billion has been allocated for the Prime Minister’s package. Subsidies will be provided on five essential items at utility stores in the new fiscal year including sugar, ghee, flour, pulses, and rice.

A day earlier, PM Shahbaz Sharif approved the continuation of subsidies for the poor. Sources revealed that a proposal to allocate over Rs 1.3 trillion for subsidies in the upcoming budget has been recommended.