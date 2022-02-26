Govt should complete its tenure, Sadiq Sanjrani, Chaudhry brothers agree

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as they agreed that the elected government has the right to complete its tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

Matters related to current political developments, and ongoing development projects in Balochistan were discussed between the Chaudhry brothers and Senate chairman.

Speaking during the meeting, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the people of Pakistan has given a mandate for five years to the incumbent government. “We will not allow anyone to ruin parliamentary norms,” he said.

He said that the consultative process and meetings are part of the political process and any decision would be taken after consultation with the parliamentary party.

“The democratic government has every right to complete its tenure,” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said and added, “Elections should be held on their prescribed time.”

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that Shujaat Hussain was an expert politician and hopefully, he would find some way forward amid ongoing political developments.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties have approached PML-Q, MQM-P and other allies of the PTI-led government in a bid to secure support for the no-trust move, however, they are yet to announce any concrete support to the opposition.

