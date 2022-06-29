Govt slaps levy upto Rs16,000 on import of cellphone

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday slapped a levy on the import of cellphones through Finance Bill 2022-23, ARY News reported.

The house passed the finance bill 2022-23 presented by Minister of State for Finance Ayisha Ghous Pasha in its session.

All budget proposals from the opposition members were rejected with a majority vote.

According to the Finance Bill, there shall be a mobile handset levy at the rates specified on smartphones of different price categories.

As per the bill, there will be a levy of Rs100 per set on a cellphone with cost and freight (C&F) value of up to $30. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $30 and $100 will be Rs 200. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $101 and $200 will be Rs600.

Read more: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY APPROVES RS 50 PETROLEUM LEVY IN BUDGET

Similarly, the rate of levy on the import of per set having a C&F value between $201 and $350 will be Rs1,800. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $351 and $500 will be Rs4,000. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $501 and $700 will be Rs8,000.

The government will charge levy of Rs 16,000 per set on mobile phones having a C&F value of above $701.

Comments