Govt submits details of security provided to PTI founder in jail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was provided details with regard to security given to the PTI’s founder in Adiala Jail over a petition, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq submitted details of security in the court.

“The PTI founder being kept in a cell in the jail, while six other cells around it, have also been allocated for him, thus there are seven cells in the jail reserved for him, ” AG Punjab told the court.

“Adiala Jail used to have one security man for 10 prisoners but 14 security personnel have been deployed for the PTI’s founder,” advocate general further said.

“The PTI founder’s meals come from a special kitchen, and nothing cook for any other person in this kitchen,” government lawyer said.

“We are satisfied, what they have informed to the court,” petitioner’s lawyer said. He also pleaded to take back the petition.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until April 16.