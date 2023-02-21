Govt submits plea to NEPRA for 3.39 per unit surcharge

ISLAMABAD: Government has filed an application in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking Rs3.39 per unit surcharge in electricity tariff, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the application, 76 billion rupees additional amount will be recovered from the power consumers upto June 2023.

The NEPRA will hear the federal government’s petition on March 02.

Additional recovery from the power consumers, including K-electric, will be made in next four months, according to the plea.

The amount will be recovered on account of the interest over the borrowing from the power holding company, government petitioned. Additional recovery from the power consumers will become Rs3.82 per unit, sources said.

Already 43 paisa per unit being recovered from the consumers, according to the application. Additional Rs1.00 per unit will come into force from year 2023-24.

These recoveries would not be applicable on the consumers using below 300 units electricity in a month.

Additional surcharge will also be applicable over the K-electric consumers.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had filed a petition with NEPRA earlier, seeking a hike in electricity tariff by Rs1.17 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment for January.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the CPPA plea on February 28 and make the decision accordingly. The increase will not be applicable on the KE consumers.

Comments