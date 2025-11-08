Govt suggests amending article 248 to give President lifetime exemption from criminal proceedings

ISLAMABAD: A suggestion is also under consideration to give the President a lifetime exemption from criminal proceedings under the 27th amendment, ARY News reported.

The Federal government has given this suggestion to amend Article 248 of the Constitution.

In the past, the President was exempted from all types of criminal proceedings.

Earlier in the day, a brief session of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif via video link from Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is on an official visit along with Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the cabinet on the proposed amendment, while the session also reviewed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) recommendations regarding the constitutional changes.

After considering the recommendations, the federal cabinet gave its formal approval to the 27th Amendment.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed after the PPP — a key coalition partner — objected to several major proposals included in the amendment package.

Key features of the 27th Constitutional Amendment have also emerged, revealing the government’s plan to establish a Constitutional Court to exclusively deal with constitutional matters.

Creation of New Defence Post

The 27th Constitutional Amendment proposes the creation of a new post — Commander of Defence Forces — under an amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution.

The position would define the tenure and responsibilities aimed at ensuring greater coordination and unified command among Pakistan’s three armed forces.

Formation of Constitutional Court

According to official sources, the Constitutional Court will initially comprise seven judges with a retirement age of 68 years, three years higher than that of Supreme Court judges.

Out of these seven, five judges will be selected from the existing Supreme Court bench, while a few High Court judges are also under consideration for appointment.

Justice Aminuddin Khan Likely to Lead

Sources indicated that Justice Aminuddin Khan is likely to be appointed as the head of the new Constitutional Court.

The formation of the court aims to ensure speedy adjudication of constitutional disputes and reduce the burden on the Supreme Court.

Court Location Under Discussion

Discussions are ongoing about the location of the new court. Two options are under consideration:

Setting it up in the Islamabad High Court building, with the High Court possibly being relocated to its former site in Sector G-9, or

Housing it in the Federal Shariat Court building, in which case the Federal Service Tribunal would be shifted to the first floor of that facility.