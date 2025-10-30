Govt summons consultative session over NFC Award on Nov 18

ISLAMABAD: The government has summoned a consultative session over the NFC with provinces on November 18 to discuss the IMF suggested amendments in the NFC Award, sources said on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Finance had extended the date of the early meeting to November 18 on the request of provinces,” sources said. “If the date did not change again the meeting will hold key discussions over the 11th NFC Award,” according to sources.

“The IMF will also be onboard over the recommendations of the new finance commission award,” sources said.

“It will be required around six to eight months’ timeframe, if the sessions for the new NFC Award will be held regularly,” sources said.

An earlier session was delayed owing to flood situation in the country.

The Government of Pakistan is considering major changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award after pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce the federal deficit and manage debt, sources earlier told ARY News.

According to official sources, the IMF has asked Pakistan to revise the NFC Award formula for better fiscal discipline. The changes could lower the current provincial share of 57.5 percent from the divisible pool. If provinces do not agree, the government may use the 27th Constitutional Amendment to implement the new formula.

Changing the NFC Award will be politically sensitive, but officials say it is needed to meet IMF conditions and stabilize Pakistan’s economy.