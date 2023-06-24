Govt tables charged expenditure in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday presented in the National Assembly over Rs41.37 trillion charged expenditure included in demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

Charged expenses included Rs28.89 trillion for repayment of domestic debt, Rs6 trillion for servicing of domestic debt, Rs4 trillion for foreign loans repayment, Rs8 trillion for servicing of foreign debt, Rs46.6 billion for repayment of short term foreign credits, Rs6 trillion for external development loans and Advances by the Federal Government.

Similarly, these expense included Rs4.017 billion for superannuation allowance and pensions, Rs264 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, Rs10 million for Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs50 million for Foreign Mission, Rs 369 million for Law and Justice Division, Rs4 billion for National Assembly, Rs3.28 billion for Senate, Rs596 million for Staff, Household and Allowance of the President (public), Rs812 million for Staff, Household and Allowance of the President (Personal), Rs7 billion for Audit, Rs3.55 billion for Supreme Court, Rs1.54 billion for Islamabad High Court, Rs7 billion for Election, Rs1 billion for Wafaqi Mohtasib, Rs115 million for Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Work Place and Rs390 million for Federal Tax Ombudsman.