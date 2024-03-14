Govt takes back IRSA Chairman’s appointment after Sindh’s objection

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has withdrawn the notification of the appointment of Chairman Indus Rivers System Authority (IRSA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government has taken back the notification of the Chairman IRSA after Sindh government objected over the posting.

Islamabad has informed the government of Sindh with regard to its decision.

PM Shehbaz Sharif earlier assured withdrawal of the controversial decision.

Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the prime minister has noticed Sindh’s apprehensions with regard to the IRSA top slot appointment and contacted Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The PM assured Sindh withdrawal of the controversial appointment of Zafar Mahmood as Chairman IRSA, minister said.

Chief Minister Shah argued with the PM that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had decided that the chairman of the river authority will be appointed on rotation from the members of the provinces.

Jam Khan Shoro said that the prime minister accepted Sindh’s stance with regard to appointment of the Chairman Indus Rivers System Authority.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh cabinet in its session on Wednesday had criticized the appointment of Zafar Mahmood, a known advocate for the controversial Kalabagh Dam, as Chairman of the IRSA.

The IRSA appointment was widely criticized in Sindh and the ruling PPP leaders had decided to approach the central government to reconsider the decision.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had approved appointment of Zafar Mehmood, as the new chairman of the IRSA for a three-year tenure under the IRSA ordinance promulgated to restructure the authority.