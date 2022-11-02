Govt takes U-turn on granting special powers to FIA for social media

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has taken a U-turn on the decision to grant special powers to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for social media, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, the federal cabinet recently approved amendments in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act with an aim to grant special powers to take action against social media content promoting hate content, rumours and fake news against state institutions, as well as disinformation that could lead to rebellion among the officials of the state institutions.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has decided to hold consultation with the journalist fraternity before the enforcement of the amended law regarding the FIA. Sanaullah said in a statement that the government would withdraw the bill if it suppress the freedom of expression.

The interior minister said that some portions of social media should be controlled as they disturb people’s privacy. “It is a serious matter and it is feared the freedom of expression will not be harmed. Media and journalist organisations should guide us to maintain the freedom of expression.”

A journalist questioned Sanaullah whether the government is willing to empower FIA for social media or some other institution. To this, Sanaullah replied that the draft bill will be taken up in the Parliament by the government.

The lawmakers will debate the transfer of power to the FIA regarding social media.

To another question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, the interior minister said that the court will hear the case related to Imran Khan’s entry to Islamabad. He added that Imran Khan will be allowed to enter Islamabad if he gives assurance to the high court.

Sanaullah told the reporters that dialogues are always backed in politics but Imran Khan starts hurling abuses if the government asks him to hold talks.

Earlier in the day, the summary of FIA ​​Act amendments was approved through circulation, and the final approval of the amendment in the FIA ​​Act will be taken from the Parliament.

As per summary, Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code was not included in the FIA ​​Act after the amendments, the clause has been included that will grant authority to the intelligence agency to take action on any kind of fake news and rumours on social media.

