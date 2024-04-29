Govt taking efforts to bring inflation down: Punjab FM

LAHORE: Punjab’s Finance Minister has said that the government taking all efforts to bring inflation and the price hike down, ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial finance minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman addressing a gathering here said the inflation goes down by four to five percent while quoting a World Bank report.

He claimed that wheat price didn’t hike, and flour price goes down by Rs 40 per kilogram while Roti and Naan rates have also dropped.

He also announced that the government will announce 400 billion rupees relief package for farmers.

“We will provide solar panels to poor,” he said. “Initially 100 units of electricity will be given free, while later 200 to 300 electric units will be provided free of cost,” Punjab’s finance minister promised.