Govt team to mull over PTI demands in meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The government’s negotiating committee in dialogue with the PTI will hold a meeting on Wednesday (today) again to discuss the opposition party’s demands.

The government’s negotiating team in an earlier sitting had reportedly decided against forming judicial commission to probe May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The Law Minister and Attorney General presented their output in the sitting.

The next round of talks between the sides will be held on January 28.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that the government will present its stance over the PTI’s demands in the next session of the dialogue. “A sub-committee will review the demands of the PTI to prepare reply”.

PML-N member Irfan Siddiqui has said that no decision yet made about the PTI’s demand for constitution of a judicial commission. “We will give our reply in seven days,” he said.

The PTI handed over its written demands to the government during third round of talks.

The government will hand over the answer to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during fourth round of talks, sources earlier said.

The PTI presented its charter of demands during the third round of negotiations and called for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second examines incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.