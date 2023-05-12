Govt to adopt effective measures for ease of doing business: minister

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar has called the role of the business community very important in steering the economy out of current crisis.

He was talking to the business community during his visit to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad on Friday.

The commerce minister said the government would take all possible measures for ease of doing business to facilitate in business development, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qamar lauded the efforts of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the establishment of a new Industrial Zone and construction of an Expo Centre in the federal capital.

He also welcomed the ICCI’s plan for launching an FM Radio for the business community to educate them on business related matters.