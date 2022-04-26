Govt to appoint new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to replace Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Ashfaq Ahmed, ARY News reported, quoting informed sources.

They said the name of Asim Ahmed, an officer from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), has been proposed for the slot.

Mr Ahmed has already served as the FBR head from April 2021 till August 2021. He also held the additional charge of a member of the information technology (IT) in the FBR.

The sources said a summary seeking appointment of the new FBR chief has been readied.

Last year in August, the federal government had appointed Dr Muhammad Ashfaq as new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He replaced Asim Ahmed and was the seventh FBR chief being appointed by the previous PTI government since coming into power.

