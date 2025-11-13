Govt to ban entry of vehicles without E-Tag in Islamabad after suicide blast

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to ban the entry of vehicles without electronic tags (E-tags) into Islamabad, following the recent suicide blast near the Judicial Complex that claimed 12 lives and injured several others.

Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry announced the series of new security restrictions in the federal capital on Thursday while addressing a press conference outside Parliament, accompanied by IG Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Talal Chaudhry said the government will launch a “Secure Neighborhood Survey” — the first of its kind — to enhance public safety and ensure a more secure Islamabad.

“The purpose of this survey is to enable Islamabad authorities to know who is residing or working in every house, shop, and office,” he said.

He further announced that in the next phase, electronic vehicle tags (E-tags) will be made mandatory for all vehicles entering Islamabad.

“No vehicle will be allowed entry into the federal capital without an E-tag. This will help authorities monitor every vehicle’s movement and strengthen the city’s security mechanism,” the minister added.

The measures come in the wake of a suicide attack near the Judicial Complex on Tuesday, which claimed at least 12 lives and left more than a dozen others injured.

According to security sources, the suicide bomber has been identified as an Afghan national, while a facilitator linked to the attack belonged to Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The suspect was traced and apprehended during a search operation following the blast.

Police sources said that five suspects have been detained from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as part of the investigation. Authorities are currently determining the extent of their involvement and assistance to the suicide bomber.

Investigations have revealed that the suicide bomber arrived at the district courts on a motorcycle booked through a ride-hailing service. The bike rider has also been taken into custody for questioning.