Govt to be sent packing in a few weeks, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the coalition government will be sent packing in a few weeks as a nationwide movement has commenced, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter thread that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reflected his desire to stick to the rulership by rejecting to organise fresh elections in the country. He termed the ‘charter of economy’ proposal of Shehbaz Sharif ‘a silly idea’.

He said that political parties used to gather on a basis of a political framework. Chaudhry added that the economic framework was only adopted in a communist system.

The PTI leader said that nobody could support the destructive economic policies of the incumbent government. He added that the millions of participants of the PTI Lahore rally gave a clear message against the current rulers.

Fawad Chaudhry said that a nationwide movement has commenced and the current government will be sent packing in a few weeks.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to address public gatherings across the country including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad.

Addressing the public gathering in Hockey Stadium Lahore, Imran Khan said that there are four types of slavery, Muhammad Ali Jinnah freed us from one type of slavery. Slavery diminishes the self-respect of a nation, and injects an inferiority complex into the people, he added.

He said that two families that have ruled Pakistan for over 30 years indebted the country with billions of dollars. He used to be ashamed when he had to beg other countries for loans, he added.

He added that he wants to have good relations with every country including the U.S, but cannot accept slavery. He had good relations with former U.S President Donald Trump, he added.

He added that his fight for real independence would continue until the date for a fresh election is not announced.

