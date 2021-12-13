Govt to bring legislation to end horse-trading in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to bring legislation in order to end horse-trading in Senate elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the federal cabinet meeting which would be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow (Tuesday) will mull over bringing legislation to end horse-trading in Senate elections.

Talking with ARY News over the development, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan confirmed that the important meeting of federal cabinet meeting would take place tomorrow (Tuesday) to debate on legislation regarding Senate elections.

He maintained that the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will brief the cabinet regarding the legislation to end horse-trading practice.

Babar Awan further said that the Supreme Court had already given its opinion on horse-trading matter and issued an order that open balloting option can be availed during the Senate elections.

“The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are in contact with each other,” he said, adding that the government would bring legislation in consultations of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi on February 06 had signed Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 to pave way for the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

