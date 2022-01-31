Govt to compensate shop owners of fire-hit Saddar markets

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to compensate the affected shop owners of the fire-hit Saddar markets, the provincial government’s spokesperson and Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab said on Monday.

“Govt has decided to compensate the affected shop owners of Cooperative & Victoria Markets whose business was severely affected due to the fire incident,” he tweeted.

Wahab said a committee has been formed to ascertain the losses caused by the fire incidents and provide their affectees a compensation amount.

Earlier, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that work on provision of compensation to the affected shopkeepers of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building is under way.

He said all losses of the shop owners would be compensated as soon as possible.

On Nov 14, hundreds of shops were destroyed in the Saddar Cooperative Market blaze. Around 600 shops were gutted in the fire, officials had said. Days later, more than 50 shops and warehouses were gutted in another fire in Saddar’s Victoria Market.

