Govt to construct around 88,000 housing units this year: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated a housing scheme for government employees under Naya Pakistan Housing Project, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Officer’s Residencia, Kurri Road, the prime minister said the government was facilitating the construction of affordable housing units for the salaried and low-income groups through provision of subsidies.

“Around 88,000 housing units will be completed this year,” the premier said and added that for the first time in country’s history, housing projects worth Rs124 billion through bank loans had been approved and a loan of Rs40 billion had already been released by the banks.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے آج پاکستان ہاؤسنگ اتھارٹی آفیسرز ریذیڈنشیا اور پی ایچ اے اپارٹمنٹس آئی۔16 تھری اسلام آباد کی افتتاحی تقریب میں بطور مہمان خصوصی شرکت کی۔ pic.twitter.com/8YK7OoZX1G — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 25, 2022

He said that the government launched a mortgage scheme for the salaried class keeping in view the shortage of housing facilities in the country.

Imran Khan congratulated the Ministry of Housing for completing housing projects in three years, which had been delayed for 12 years.

Earlier, the prime minister also inspected the multi-storey apartments project at Sector I-16/3, which was initiated at the total cost of Rs8 billion.

The project includes 43 blocks with 1,584 apartments. It was conceived in 2011 spanning over 15.6 acres of land. The construction work at the project had been substantially completed.

A full-scale physical work was initiated on the stalled project in 2018 in light of prime minister’s vision of providing shelters to the citizens of Pakistan. The project also includes 88 commercial shops, 66 apartments, community center etc, having all the basic amenities.

