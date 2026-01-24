Govt to decide Pakistan’s T20 World Cup fate: Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that a final decision on Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be taken by the federal government, amid growing uncertainty following Bangladesh’s exclusion from the tournament.

With less than a month remaining before the start of the 20-team T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier on Saturday reportedly confirmed Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement, after Dhaka refused to send its team to India.

The crisis began earlier this month when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to tour India, citing security and political concerns that escalated after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Despite several rounds of talks between the ICC and BCB, no agreement was reached. The ICC subsequently rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate its matches and issued a 24-hour ultimatum, after which Bangladesh maintained its stance. The governing body then moved to safeguard the tournament schedule by turning to Scotland.

The developments have sparked speculation that Pakistan, winners of the 2009 T20 World Cup, could also consider a boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Naqvi said the PCB would follow the direction of the Government of Pakistan before taking any position on the ICC decision.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently not in the country,” Naqvi said. “We will announce the final decision after he returns.”

Naqvi criticised the ICC for what he described as “double standards” in its handling of Bangladesh’s case, arguing that the South Asian nation had been treated unfairly.

“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. I said the same in the ICC board meeting,” he said. “You cannot have a situation where one country can take decisions whenever it wants, and another country is denied the same flexibility.”

He added that Bangladesh, like Pakistan, is a full ICC member and deserves equal consideration, including the possibility of a hybrid model, similar to arrangements previously used for Pakistan-India tournaments.

“One country cannot dictate another,” Naqvi said, in an apparent reference to the influence of the BCCI. “If such dictation is attempted, Pakistan will have its own stance.”

The ICC has yet to issue a detailed public statement on the replacement process, but officials have indicated the priority remains protecting the integrity and schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026, even as geopolitical tensions continue to cast a shadow over the tournament.