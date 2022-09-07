Govt to digitize Protectorate of Immigrant clearance

The Federal Minister for Immigration Sajid Hussain Toori has announced to digitize the Protectorate of Immigrant Clearance department to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the decision has been made on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s orders. The cabinet committee for legislative business has approved the change in rules, he added.

E-protectorate has been put on the agenda for cabinet next session and will be officially launched after the cabinet’s approval.

The overseas minister said that the whole protectorate operation would be digitized once the amendments are approved. The digitization of the process would ease the process of skilled labor’s export to other countries.

