Govt to give Rs300,000 subsidy for up to 100,000 houses: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the federal government will give a subsidy of Rs300,000 for up to 1000,000 housing units.

Speaking during his visit to the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority’s project Farash Town Apartments in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said funds to the tune of Rs35 billion have been earmarked for a subsidy on the construction of low-cost housing units.

He said 100,000 apartments are under construction at present and that the construction process will speedily move forward as a system in this regard has been worked out.

The prime minister said the construction industry has been incentivised in different ways, including provision of tax relief. A one-window operation has also been started to facilitate the construction sector, he pointed out.

A total of 4,400 housing units will be built under the Farash Town Apartments project, out of which 2000 each have been allocated for low-income people and middle-income people and 400 apartments will be provided to slum dwellers.

