Govt to impose ban on plastic bags soon

LAHORE: In a move to promote environmental conservation, Punjab Government announced to impose ban on the usage of polythene bags (plastic shoppers) in the province and appealed the public to use cloth or paper bags, ARY News reported on Thursday.

On the occasion of Earth Day, April 22, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, decided to take environment-friendly measures and approved the ban on the use of plastic bags from June 05.

During a review meeting to implement the environment-friendly measures, Maryam Aurangzeb directed the members to ensure a complete ban on the use, delivery and production of the plastic bag as it is non-degradable in nature and effects environment.

She added that burning plastic bags contributes to spread of the respiratory and other life-threatening illness, including lungs cancer.

Maryam Aurangzeb urged the people to refrain from using and burning plastic bags to save themselves against cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Without the assistance of media and cooperation citizens, this campaign cannot be successful,” She said.

The meeting members decided that the Deputy Commissioners will ensure ban on the use of plastic bags, meanwhile, lectures and workshops related to environmental awareness will be conducted in the educational institutions.

Back in 2020, Lahore High Court (LHC) banned the use of polythene bags at all stores, bakeries and hotels across the city.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Shahid Kareem conducted hearing on Advocate Salman Khan Niazi’s petition and gave two weeks deadline to phase out polythene bags.

During the hearing, the Environment Protection Department told the court that they are implementing the high court orders to ban the use of plastic bags at all stores across Lahore.

Justice Shahid Kareem remarked that polythene bags will be banned across Punjab in next phase.

The LHC bench asked representatives of the Environment Protection Department when they would stop producing plastic bottles.

At which, the Punjab Wildlife Department assured that the order would be implemented.