Govt to initiate helicopter service for tourists in KP

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced to initiation of a helicopter service for national and international tourists in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Tourism Advisor of KP, Zahid Chanzeb, in a statement, asserted that at the initial stage, the helicopter service will start from the tourist spots of Chitral with later expand its services to other tourist spots in the province.

In a similar development, the Elite Adventure Theme Park has been inaugurated at Nithia Gali with eight outdoor and 40 indoor tourist facilities.

The tourism adviser stated that measures are being taken to provide facilities to tourists with machinery was also provided for various places in Naran and Kaghan Valley.

It should be noted that earlier it was decided to start air ambulance service in the province in a health department meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Chief Minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, presided over a meeting with the provincial health department officials wherein the concerned authorities were directed to take necessary steps to launch an ambulance service in four months.

Furthermore, the meeting members also decided to establish motorbike response units for the diffusely populated areas of the province. These units will be equipped with modern equipment and medicines to provide initial medical assistance and work in emergencies.

Additionally, the meeting decided to declare Hayatabad as a Health Care City and decided to establish Health Information and Service Delivery Units in government hospitals across the province.