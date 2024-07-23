web analytics
Karachi
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Govt to intensify anti-drug operations in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday has decided to take decisive actions against drug trafficking and abuse across the province, ARY News reported.

In a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Excise Narcotics Control Wing officers briefed on the current anti-narcotics operations.

Minister Memon stressed the need for stringent measures, stating that drug dealers have become a severe threat to society and will not be forgiven under any circumstances.

He highlighted the increasing supply and use of drugs in both urban and rural areas, pressing the need for enhanced enforcement and more effective prosecution of cases.

Minister Memon also directed that the checking system at inter-provincial borders be tightened to curb the movement of drugs into the province.

