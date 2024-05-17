Govt to introduce new ID cards, renewal facility at UC level

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced that the facility for the issuance and renewal of identity cards will be made available at the Union Council (UC) level across Pakistan.

The minister announced this after visiting the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters where he chaired an important meeting during which various proposals were discussed to make NADRA more people-friendly.

Additionally, biometric machines will be installed at union council levels nationwide.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that a plan be devised within a few days to finalise the issuance and renewal of identity cards at the union council level. He also sought a plan to make the Identity Card system foolproof, better, and efficient.

He emphasised the need for a plan that would facilitate visitors to NADRA centres and ensure prompt service without delay.

Considering the long queues of citizens, the minister also sought a plan to increase NADRA centres in six major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi within seven days. He also ordered effective action against the fake identity card mafia.

Later, the minister visited the NADRA operational room, where he was briefed on the digital monitoring system of NADRA centres across Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of Chairman NADRA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, and his team.

Secretary Interior, Khurum Ali Agha, and senior NADRA officials were also present on the occasion.