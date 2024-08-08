Govt to issue computerized firearms licenses to THESE citizens

QUETTA: The government has announced issuing computerized arms licenses to the citizens who specifically possess the domicile of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, inaugurated the branch for issuing computerized arms licenses for the citizens.

During his visit to the Computerized Arms License Branch at the DC office, Sarfraz Bugti highlighted that the project, which had been pending since 2017, is now operational.

READ: Free passport announced for citizens

He stressed that the introduction of this digital system will significantly reduce complaints of corruption associated with arms licenses.

Sarfraz Bugti also mentioned that the computerized licenses will only be available to those with a Balochistan domicile and that the new system will eventually be implemented across the entire province.

Additionally, he noted that the digitization of legal documents, including local certificates, is underway, and that arms licenses will now be issued for a period of five years.