Govt to offer ‘special course’ on animal welfare in schools

ISLAMABAD: Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday announced that the government was preparing a “special course” on animal welfare for schools in Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Sufi announced that the federal government was preparing to introduce a “special course” on animal welfare in schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that the “special course” will be rolled out to ensure that children show compassion and have a humane approach towards animals so they can be better citizens.

Sufi said that the course will be introduced in educational institutions by the end of October.

