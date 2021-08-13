‘Govt to pass law for use of technology to end election rigging at any cost’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda said on Friday that the federal government will pass the law at any cost to use technology for ending election rigging in the country, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Faisal Vawda censured the opposition parties for launching criticism without even getting details of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He slammed that “the time for the ‘software update’ has gone as a chip will be installed now” while the government will anyhow pass the law for using the technology for ending the election rigging.

Faisal Vawda was of the view that the use of modern technology could end the vote-rigging during the country’s elections. He added that the use of EVMs will ensure a transparent election, however, improvements could be brought to its functionality.

He said that the opposition leaders have never seen the EVM but they started criticism for its use.

The PTI senator said that the opposition leaders were used to raise the issue of different cases against them whenever the federal government starts work on legislation.

The use of technology was inevitable for election’s transparency. He added that the relevant legislation will be completed at any cost whether it is favoured by the opposition or not.

During the programme, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi demanded the federal government to hold a debate on the use of EVMs in the polls. He said that consensus for ensuring transparency in elections is needed at the time.