‘Govt to provide 3mn scholarships to talented students’

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday announced that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will provide nearly three million scholarships to talented students, ARY News reported.

“Government will provide 2.6 million merit-based scholarships to the tune of Rs28 billion to bright students,” announced Farrukh Habib while addressing convocation in Faisalabad.

He went on to say that 7 million people are getting benefits from flagship Ehsaas Programme, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already launched a portal to register complaints pertaining to scholarships.

PTI government is establishing three technical universities in Punjab and will provide 200,000 HEC scholarships to students, he further added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday had launched a portal to exclusively register complaints related to educational scholarships.

Linked with the Prime Minister Citizen Portal, the facility would help scholarship-holders to register their complaints regarding the problems faced by them.

Last month PM Khan announced that his government will soon introduce 6 million scholarships to the tune of Rs47 billion to support the students hailing from lower-income classes.

Read More: GOVT TO ANNOUNCE 6MN SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS

The prime minister announced this while answering questions from the general public live on air during a programme called “Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has reserved Rs47 billion for six million educational scholarships to be awarded on merit to students, the PM had said.

Comments