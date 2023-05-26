Govt to re-launch laptop scheme this year, announces SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday announced that the federal government will re-launch laptop scheme for the youth this year under the umbrella of Prime Minister Youth Program.

Speaking to media, she said that under the scheme 100,000 laptops will be provided to the youth this year.

Regretting that the previous government halted this scheme, she pointed out that laptops provided under the Prime Minister Youth Program enabled the youth to continue their education and jobs during COVID-19.

Shaza Fatima further said that the government has also initiated National Innovation Award to promote startup culture among the youth.

Back in February this year, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced that the federal government would distribute 100,000 laptops among top achiever youths across the country, purely on merit.

He said those who used to criticise the laptop scheme in the past should have witnessed that the very laptops helped the youth to earn sustenance, particularly during the COVID pandemic.

“I am giving laptop, not Kalashnikov,” the prime minister had said while distributing cheques among the beneficiaries of loan scheme besides launching a Freelancer Card.