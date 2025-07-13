web analytics
Govt to restructure Frontier Constabulary into Federal Force

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to transform the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a nationwide federal force, to be renamed the Federal Constabulary, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing official sources.

The restructured force will have jurisdiction across all four provinces, including the Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under the new framework, officers from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) will command the Federal Constabulary.

Sources say the move aims to strengthen internal security and maintain public order more effectively across the country.

An ordinance will be issued following the federal cabinet’s approval of amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act, 1915, expanding the force’s legal jurisdiction nationwide.

Read More: Punjab CM launches ‘Riot Management Police Force

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Pakistan’s first dedicated Riot Management Police Force, marking a significant step forward in law enforcement and crowd control in the province.

The new force has been created within the Punjab Police framework to protect the life, property, and safety of citizens as well as government infrastructure.

