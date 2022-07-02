Govt to spike vaccinations in Isb following recent COVID-19 surge

Islamabad: The federal government on Saturday decided to increase the COVID vaccinations in the capital amid the recent spike in cases in the country, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the federal government has decided to hire a vaccination crew to specify the vaccination process in eh capital territory. A total of 134 vaccinators, 133 data operators and 133 social mobilizers will be hired by the federal government.

The freshly hired crew will be deployed at the F-9 Mass Vaccination Center, sources say. The crew will be hired on a daily wage basis, they added. Vaccinators will be paid a total of Rs1250 per day, Data operators Rs900/day while Social Mobilizers will also be paid a total of Rs900/day.

After the new hirings, the mass vaccination centres will be able to vaccinate over 15,000 people per day. Over 91% (14,48,122 people) of the total eligible population of the capital has been vaccinated.

The decision has come after Pakistan witnessed a spike in Covid cases in the past few days. Pakistan on Saturday reported as many as 818 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

Also Read: Pakistan reports 818 fresh Covid cases, four deaths

According to the National Institute of Health, 18,305 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 818 turned out to be positive.

Comments