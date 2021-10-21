Govt to summon joint parliament session in November: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said on Thursday that the federal government has decided to summon a joint parliament session in November, ARY News reported.

Babar Awan said in a statement that the federal government has decided to summon a joint parliament session to pass bills related to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The adviser added that the decision was taken to enforce the law for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He said that the Supreme Court (SC) had also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to use technology and the federal government was following the top court orders.

Babar Awan said that overseas Pakistanis will be given the right to vote through the legislation. He criticised the opposition to show unseriousness while drafting law related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and others.

He asked the opposition lawmakers to hold dialogues in the parliament which is the best forum to negotiate the national issues.

