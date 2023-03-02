Thursday, March 2, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Govt to take action against those making propaganda against institutions

test

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the government has decided to take strict legal action against those running a nefarious Indian agenda against state institutions and their heads, ARY News reported.

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said the government has decided to take strict legal action against those criminal fugitives running a nefarious Indian agenda against the national institutions and their heads by sitting inside and outside the country.

“Pakistan condemns this campaign of enemies of the country and to curb such practices”, Rana Sanaullah said in a tweet.

 

Earlier in January, a senior Pakistan military officer sued YouTuber and social media activist Adil Raja for defamation at UK’s London High Court for running defamatory campaign against him on social media.

The serving military brigade sued Adil Farooq Raja for defamation for running defamatory campaign against him on Twitter and YouTube.

The YouTuber levelled allegations of involvement in election rigging, horse-trading for General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and holding secret meetings with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to manipulate Punjab by-elections.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.