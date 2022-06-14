Govt to turn Karachi parks into solar power

KARACHI: In a move to encourage power generation through alternative energy sources, the Sindh government has decided to convert Karachi parks into solar power in phases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This was announced by Karachi administrator and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab here on Tuesday.

In a statement, Murtaza Wahab said that the government will convert Kidney Hill Park and Safari Park into solar energy in first phase.

The step comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced the removal of 17 per cent general sales tax on solar panels aimed at reducing the country’s oil import bill.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced to convert all Pakistan International Airports into solar power in phases.

The aviation authority decided to switch Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to solar energy and also directed authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility plan in this connection.

PAKISTAN AIRPORTS TO SWITCH TO SOLAR POWER

DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza had said the solar energy project will save millions of rupees in terms of expenditure.

“CAA is working on a plan to switch Karachi airport to solar energy,” he had said, adding that country’s other international airports would be converted into solar power in second phase.

