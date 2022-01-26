Govt to unveil criminal justice system reforms on Thursday: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to unveil the legal reforms, especially to the criminal justice system of the country on Thursday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took an important decision to bring forth legal reforms before the nation. Sources told ARY News that the legal reforms will be announced in a ceremony to be held at PM House at 11:00 am tomorrow.

The ceremony will be addressed by PM Imran Khan in which he will elaborate on the key legal reforms made by the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Parliamentary Secretary of Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari will give briefings on the legal reforms. Political and social personalities, lawyers, journalists and other prominent figures have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Sources said that the federal government made amendments in the laws related to the criminal justice system, policing and collection of evidence. It may be noted here that PM Imran Khan had earlier given the approval to make changes in over 600 laws including the criminal justice system.

Earlier on January 19, PM Khan had reiterated the government’s resolve to establish a rule of law in the country. He had said that it is for the first time that a government is bringing reforms in the criminal justice system.

He had chaired a meeting on reforms in the criminal justice system of the country in Islamabad. He said the implementation of reforms will help to fulfil the government’s manifesto of rule of law.

