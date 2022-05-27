Govt to unveil relief package for motorcyclists, rickshaw drivers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to provide a relief package to motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers after a hike in the prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of allied parties with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers will be provided relief through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to sources, 12.5 million people will get benefit by providing relief to motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce the relief package during the address to the nation, sources added.

READ: GOVT HIKES PETROL, DIESEL PRICES UP TO RS30 PER LITRE

During the meeting, the allied parties advised PM Shahbaz Sharif to take the country out of the uncertain situation. However, the premier said let everyone know that there is no uncertainty in the country. “The government will complete its constitutional term and there will be no elections under pressure,” the premier added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 for receiving aid from a $6 billion package signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail made the decision public in an unscheduled news conference after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave him the go-ahead in a party meeting.

After the recent hike, the new price of petrol will be Rs179.86 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) Rs174.15, kerosene oil Rs155.56 and light diesel Rs148.31 rupees.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the negotiations between the Pakistani government and the International Monetary Fund had concluded, and the IMF subjected the $3 billion economic relief program for Pakistan with the removal of fuel subsidies.

