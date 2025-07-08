Govt vacates 11 dangerous buildings, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said that 11 dangerous buildings have been vacated after building collapse in Lyari.

Talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabr Sawera’ Sindh’s minister said that the government mulling over providing temporary shelter to those found to be in dire need.

“No proposal has been under consideration to offer compensation to owners of the dangerous buildings vacated by the government,” the minister clarified.

“These are private buildings and will be reconstructed by the private developers,” Sharjeel Memon said. “Government could not pay for the private land”, he said.

“We will take the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and other stakeholders onboard over the matter,” Sindh minister added.

‘No law in Sindh to demolish dangerous buildings’

Meanwhile, Abad chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi has said that there is no law in Sindh to demolish dangerous buildings. “The government should first legislate for demolition of dilapidated buildings,” he said in a statement.

He said the reconstruction should be initiated in collaboration with the government, builders, landowners, ABAD and flat owners. “Everyone should play role in the rebuilding.

“In last five years over one lac buildings have been constructed in Karachi, while only 15,000 of these buildings have been approved from authorities,” Abad chairman said. “85,000 of them have been unauthorized”.