Govt vehicles: Four former special assistants to face cases

KARACHI: Sindh government authorities have decided to register cases against former special assistants and other officials over failure to return government vehicles, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, authorities are expected to register cases against former special assistant for human rights Veerji Kohli, Rehana Leghari, former SA to Sindh CM for Ushar and Zakat Fayyaz Butt and Heer Soho.

“Provincial department of human rights and Auqaf department have sent letters to Sindh’s Services and General Administration Department seeking action against the former government’s officials over their failure to return government vehicles,” sources said.

It has become a regular practice that usually officials of former governments fail to return back vehicles entrusted to them for their official duty.

