Govt withdraw cases against PTI for reconciliation: Durrani

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder won’t strike a deal, but he didn’t refuse to hold dialogue, former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said in an interview with ARY News.

“The government should withdraw cases against the PTI leadership create an environment of reconciliation,” Durrani said. “People should be released from jails to bring back the country on track with dialogue,” he said.

He said the government facing outrage in courts and it is not good for them. “Friendly countries and the IMF also demanding reconciliation from the government,” former minister said.

Durrani advises steps to create a cool environment to save the people from unease. “The government would have to return to the people who have been antagonized with it”, he said.

He said the government is melting down now, it must avoid likely regretful situation.

Referring Rana Sanaullah, he said that a strong trait of his personality is that he is a political worker. “When Rana Sana was not restricted to jail who could keep them today”, Durrani said.

“As the cases of Nawaz Sharif dismissed during his coming to home from airport, he should also do so,” Muhammad Ali Durrani advised. “This will go down to the institutions as a positive message that a step has been taken for conciliation”. “A step taken now will be deemed democratic, but it will become a compulsion later,” he said.

He said, Nawaz Sharif should emerge as a leader of reconciliation to create ground for him to become prime minister in a future election. “The PML-N people instead of getting scared must move towards reconciliation,” he advised.

Durrani suggested that the dialogue should take place in the parliament instead of an institution, embassy or the court.