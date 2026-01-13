Govt Withdraws SEZ ordinance following PPP protest over its issuance without president endorsement

ISLAMABAD: A protest by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over the issuance of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) ordinance without the President’s endorsement has forced the federal government to withdraw the legislation, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office withdrew the ordinance on Monday night after it was revealed the government had issued it without the President’s signature.

The President reportedly advised the government to retract the ordinance.

Earlier today, the PPP staged a strong protest and staged a walkout during the National Assembly session to condemn the move.

Federal government sources explained that the ordinance was sent to the President’s House along with six other bills and another ordinance.

While summaries and files are typically approved through the “e-office” system, and the President’s House had collectively approved the documents digitally, the physical file for this specific ordinance lacked the President’s formal signature when it was returned.

The government had initially issued the ordinance based on the digital e-office approval.

However, in light of the controversy, government sources stated that the legislation will now be introduced as a bill in Parliament rather than an ordinance.

After the withdrawl of the ordinance by the government, the PPP has decided to end boycott of the NA while it will attend the NA session going to be held on Tuesday.

Sources said that the PPP will also participate in the legislation during the NA session.