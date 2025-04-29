web analytics
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Govt won’t approve any anti-Sindh project, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that his government will not approve any anti-Sindh project, ARY News reported.

Addressing to People’s Party workers at Karachi airport chief minister Shah said that no canal can be built without mutual agreement of the provinces. “Chairman PPP didn’t step back over the issue”.

“President Zardari was ailing still he asked about the matter,” chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah was speaking in the context of the contentious canal project on the Indus River, widely opposed by the people of Sindh with sit-ins and other forms of protest across the province, causing a headache to the government.

The project was taken back by a decision of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in a meeting on Monday.

“A drop of water if taken from the Indus River, we will deem it declaration of war,” he said. “India knows well our stance on the river water,” he further said.

“We will not be scared of hollow threats with regard to the Indus Water Treaty,” Sindh CM said while commenting over Indian announcement of suspending the river water treaty with Pakistan after Pehalgam incident in Indian occupied Kashmir.

