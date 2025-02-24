Govt won’t back step from reforms, says Aurangzeb

KARACHI: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said, “The government will not back step from the reforms being introduced by it”.

“The government will not keep the state entities with it that can be run in the private sector,” talking to media in Karachi finance minister said.

He said privatization of the state-owned entities has been in the best interest of the country. “We have to improve the DNA of the economy,” he further said.

Finance minister said that the IMF’s review mission will arrive in Pakistan in the first week of March.

Aurangzeb said that the current account has been in surplus. The State Bank has brought the interest rate down and economic stability improving, he said.

“We have to focus on the emerging markets,” he said. He said the privatization will facilitate progress in other sectors. “We have to move towards a sustainable and participatory development,” minister said.

Finance minister said that the privatization of three power distribution companies to begin soon. “PIA will also be brought to market again for privatization”.

He said the challenges being faced by Pakistan are not specific to it, other emerging economies also facing various challenges.

“What is the agriculture incomes if it is not a structural reform,” minister questioned. “We will jointly review implementation of the agricultural reforms,” finance minister said.