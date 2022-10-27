Govt would impose Article 245 if needed, says Defence Minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the government would not hesitate to impose Article 245 in the capital territory if a law and order situation arises amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad the Defence Minister said that the press conference by the DG ISI and the DG ISPR was held after taking the federal government into confidence. It takes a lot of courage to admit your mistake and rectify mistakes, he added.

Criticizing the former Prime Minister Imran Khan Khwaja Asif said that he has been unmasked in front of the nation today. It has been proven that Imran wanted to control all institutions and rule with an iron fist, he added.

He added that Imran Khan offered a life-long extension to the Army Chief just to secure his seat. He pushed the institutions to support him when they had decided to operate within their constitutional boundary, he added.

Talking about Arshad Sharif’s death the Defence Minister asked why he was issued a threat alert letter by the KP government. Why was Arshad advised to move abroad? Why did not the KP government inform federal agencies if Arshad’s life was in danger? he questioned.

He added that the government would impose Article 245 if a law and order situation arises in the capital during PTI’s long march.

