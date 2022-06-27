Govts, political parties blamed for creating hurdles in LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has blamed all governments and political parties for creating hurdles in the organisation of the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

ECP sources told ARY News that all governments and political parties created hurdles in LG polls but the institutions made it possible to hold LG polls in cantonment boards and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province besides ensuring the organisation of the first phase of elections in Sindh and Balochistan.

The ECP sought a report from the inspector general (IG) over untoward incidents that took place during Sindh LG polls besides summoning a probe report on alleged irregularities in ballot papers and unavailability of polling staff in the province.

A report was sought on alleged harassment of a woman presiding officer (PO). Sources said that a session will be held with the law enforcement agencies ahead of Punjab by-polls.

Moreover, the ECP also took notice of the firing incident in PP-167 Lahore constituency and sought a report from a three-member inquiry committee within 10 days.

Sources added that two persons had died during the recent LG polls, whereas, the reported deaths during the 2015 LG polls were 15. In 2015 LG polls, 13 untoward incidents had been reported, whereas, 10 irregularities and violence-related incidents were reported in the recent local government elections.

